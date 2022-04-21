Shivamogga airport to be named after BSY, says CM Bommai

The under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday, adding that the state cabinet has taken a decision in this regard. The proposal will now be sent to the civil aviation ministry.

“The airport will be ready for inauguration in December. Measures would be taken to complete all the works before that to dedicate the airport to the people,” Bommai said.

Several seers, former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and locals in Shivamogga have been demanding that the state government name the airport after Yediyurappa.

After inspecting the works at the airport, Bommai said, “The proposal…will be sent to the Union Civil Aviation minister and the necessary orders would follow after getting the approval. The project has been taken up under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) programme. Modern ATC equipment will be installed and the airport will have night landing facilities.”

The airport will have the longest runway of 3299m after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport of international standards where an Airbus can land. The airport would give a big boost for education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga,” Bommai added.

Recalling the keen interest shown by Yediyurappa in building an airport in Shivamogga, Bommai said that he had drawn up the plans in 2006-07 and the real work started in 2020. Yediyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga and the airport will be one that Karnataka can be proud of, Bommai added.

Earlier, a long list of names had been suggested for the airport, which included rulers like Keladi Shivappa Nayaka, Keladi Chennamma and Mayuravarma, 12th century social reformer Akka Mahadevi, father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar and national poet Kuvempu.