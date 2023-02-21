Shivamogga Airport to be named after Kannada poet Kuvempu; trial run begins with air force craft

The much-awaited Shivamogga airport, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, will be named after noted Kannada poet and Jnanpith awardee Mahakavi Kuvempu, the Karnataka cabinet decided Monday.

The state government also said that the proposal to name the airport after the revered poet will be submitted to the Centre soon. Last year, the Karnataka cabinet had proposed to name the Shivamogga airport after former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who is a native of the district. However, he had rejected the proposal and recommended naming the airport after Kuvempu.

On Tuesday, the trial run of the flight operations kickstarted in the airport- located at Sogane with the arrival of an Indian Air Force aircraft.

In a press conference earlier, Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga BY Raghavendra had said that Modi’s flight would be the first to land in Shivamogga airport during his visit to Karnataka to lay foundation stones for development projects. He had also stated that once the airport is inaugurated on February 27, it would roughly take another 15 days to one month to make it operational. “The list of flights to operate from the airport will be finalised after studying the demand,” he said.

The Shivamogga airport has been built at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore, out of which Rs 449 crore has been spent on infrastructure while the rest was spent for land acquisition.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during his Budget speech had said, “People are showing more interest in air travel mode to save time and for hassle-free travel. Our government has undertaken a record number of works to build five new airports in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Hassan, Raichur and Karwar districts. The Shivamogga and Vijayapura airports will be completed in this year itself.”

Meanwhile, a section of netizens slammed the state government for lack of display of Kannada signboards at the airport and dubbed it as “Hindi imposition”.