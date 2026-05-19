Rs 4,500 crore fraud: Belagavi court grants CID 10-day custody of key accused Shivanand Neelannavar

Investigators are probing the alleged diversion and investment of funds collected from investors. (Special arrangement)

A court in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Monday remanded Shivanand Neelannavar, the prime accused in the alleged Rs 4,500-crore investment scam, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s custody for 10 days.

Neelannavar, the promoter of Shivam Associates, was produced before the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court after the case was transferred to CID. Seeking custodial interrogation, a CID team led by Kodandarama, Deputy Superintendent, moved an application requesting 14 days’ custody of the accused.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Judge Gangadhar K N granted 10 days’ CID custody.

During the proceedings, Neelannavar told the court, “35,000 people do not want their money; they want me.” Responding to the remark, the judge observed that innocent citizens should not suffer injustice and said it was the government’s responsibility to protect the public.