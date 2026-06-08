Shivam Associates collected Rs 2,400 crore, diverted Rs 55 to personal accounts: police

CID has frozen as many as 30 bank accounts of Belagavi-based Shivam Associates. (Special Arrangement)

The Karnataka Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said Sunday its investigation into the alleged multi-crore fraud committed by Belagavi-based Shivam Associates has disclosed that the firm collected about Rs 2,400 crore from more than 40,000 investors.

In May, the Belagavi police arrested Shivanand Neelannavar, the promoter of Shivam Associates, in connection with the Rs 4,500-crore investment scam, under which the firm offered annual interest rates of 36 to 60 per cent to investors.

Shivam Associates was closed after a complaint was filed at Malmaruti Police Station in Belagavi under the provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act and the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act.