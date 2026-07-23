Writer’s Corner: How a Bengaluru techie fell in love with Gothic horror

Shival Gupta has lived in Bengaluru for 11 years. The city’s outskirts serve as the backdrop for 'The Violins That Play at Kiff House'.

Bengaluru is a city teeming with writers, in Kannada and English alike. Walk through the city’s bookstores, festivals, or cafes, and it’s hard not to meet an author. Shival Gupta is an exception, though—one of the few writing in gothic horror in English.

“I was always a big fan of gothic horror,” says Gupta. “I used to read a lot of it growing up, including Shirley Jackson and Edgar Allan Poe…psychological horror that uses the storytelling medium to convey grief, ambition, or a dark psychology within humanity.”

A software engineer working with a major payment portal, Gupta is the author of The Violins That Play at Kiff House, a gothic novel published in 2023. But this foray into gothic fiction is not his first brush with publishing. As a schoolboy, Gupta wrote ‘Truth Trust & Promise: Discovery of the Sword Case’, which was released at an event by then President A P J Abdul Kalam after the young author reached out to him over email.