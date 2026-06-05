Shivakumar keeps Finance, Priynak Kharge gets Home, Revenue goes to G Parameshwara

Shivakumar and a first batch of 13 ministers were sworn in on the lawns of the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon by the state Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

After much deliberation over allocation of portfolios, the Karnataka government notified the Cabinet berths late evening on Thursday.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will handle the Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios. Dy CM G Parameshwara will look after Revenue, and Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Priyank Kharge will be Home Minister and has retained the IT/BT portfolio. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, which was under Kharge during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, will now be handled by Eshwar Khandre.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been made Urban Development minister.

Senior legislator K H Muniyappa is among the ministers who have retained the portfolios they held under Siddaramaiah. Muniyappa continues as Food and Civil Supplies minister. Other ministers who will continue in their previous role are Industries and Infrastructure Development minister M B Patil, Public Works Department minister Satish Jarkiholi, and Medical Education and Skill Development minister Sharan Prakash Patil.