Shivakumar keeps Finance, Priynak Kharge gets Home, Revenue goes to G Parameshwara

Energy minister K J George has also retained his portfolio and will also handle the Tourism Department. Krishna Byre Gowda, who was Revenue Minister under Siddaramaiah, has been handed the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruJun 5, 2026 04:09 AM IST
Priyank Kharge, Priynak Kharge gets Home, Shivakumar keeps Finance, DK Shivakumar, Karnataka government, G Parameshwara, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Indian express news, current affairsShivakumar and a first batch of 13 ministers were sworn in on the lawns of the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon by the state Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. (Credit: Special Arrangement)
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After much deliberation over allocation of portfolios, the Karnataka government notified the Cabinet berths late evening on Thursday.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will handle the Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios. Dy CM G Parameshwara will look after Revenue, and Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Priyank Kharge will be Home Minister and has retained the IT/BT portfolio. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, which was under Kharge during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, will now be handled by Eshwar Khandre.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been made Urban Development minister.

Senior legislator K H Muniyappa is among the ministers who have retained the portfolios they held under Siddaramaiah. Muniyappa continues as Food and Civil Supplies minister. Other ministers who will continue in their previous role are Industries and Infrastructure Development minister M B Patil, Public Works Department minister Satish Jarkiholi, and Medical Education and Skill Development minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

Energy minister K J George has also retained his portfolio and will also handle the Tourism Department. Krishna Byre Gowda, who was Revenue Minister under Siddaramaiah, has been handed the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Ramalinga Reddy will be the Irrigation Minister, a portfolio formerly held by Shivakumar.

The dispute over selecting the Bengaluru Development minister is learnt to have delayed the notification. Reddy, an aspirant for that portfolio, reportedly protested the decision to give it to Byre Gowda, claiming the berth had been promised to him previously. According to sources, Reddy —  who had demanded the post during the tenure of Siddaramaiah — was assured that he would get the portfolio once Shivakumar became the CM.

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The dispute had created much drama during the day amid speculation about Reddy’s resignation from the Cabinet.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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