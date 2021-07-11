‘It was a mistake’: Shivakumar on video of him slapping man for putting arm around him

A day after a video went viral showing him slapping a man who attempted to put his arms around him, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that his action was a “mistake”.

In a statement, Shivakumar said, “He is a boy belonging to our house, and is also a distant relative of mine. I objected to him saying what will others think, seeing him put his hand on my shoulder…Yes, it’s true that I hit him.”

He added, “It is natural that we scold (them) when guys do such acts. That’s the bonding between us.”

Responding to BJP’s criticisms of the incident, the Karnataka Congress president said, “If you have been highlighting that and want to make a leader out of him, continue to do it.”

#WATCH Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slaps a party worker for trying to put his hand on his shoulder in Mandya yesterday pic.twitter.com/6ldIB08mdw — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

In the video that went viral, Shivakumar was seen slapping the man who attempted to put his arms around him. He was also heard admonishing the man and telling him “You should be responsible!” before asking the person who was recording the incident to delete the footage.

The incident took place during Shivakumar’s to the district headquarters of Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader, former minister and MP G Madegowda.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, while reacting to the incident, has said, “Whatever we do, the society always monitors our movement. It is usual for party workers to convey their demands, needs and expectations to us. We have to treat them respectfully when they approach us.”

He has also slammed Congress for being a party that has been “inspiring rowdyism and all wrongdoings” in the country.