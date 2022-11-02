Shatabdi Vs Vande Bharat: All you need to know about new Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru train

The semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express will start to run on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route from November 11. The train that has a maximum speed of 160-180kmh will run at a speed of 75-77kmh on the route, a bit faster than the Shatabdi Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train from Bengaluru. It will cut the journey time by a small margin. With restrictions on speed due to various reasons, south India’s first Vande Bharat Express will be the slowest in the country.

The train is expected to halt on platform no.7, facilitating easy access for passengers to the second entry of the KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

A comparison between the Vande Bharat Express and the Shatabdi Express

Vande Bharat Express (except on Tuesday)

From Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru (tentative)

Departure (from Chennai): 5.50am

Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 8.30am

Arrival at KSR railway station: 10.25am/10.30am

Arrival at Mysuru Junction: 12.30pm

Total distance: 6.40 hours

Overall speed: 75.60km/hr

Vande Bharat Express (except on Tuesday)

From Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru (tentative)

Departure (from Mysuru): 1.05pm

Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 2.55pm/3pm

Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 4.55pm

Arrival at Chennai: 7.45pm

Overall speed: 75.60km/hr

Shatabdi Express (except on Tuesday)

From Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru (present time)

Departure (from Chennai): 6am

Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 8.50am

Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 10.45am/10.50am

Arrival at Mysuru Junction: 1pm

Total distance: 7 hours

Overall speed: 72.04 km/hr

Shatabdi Express (except on Tuesday)

From Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru

Departure (from Mysuru): 2.15pm

Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 4.10pm/4.15pm

Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 6.25pm

Arrival at Chennai: 9.30pm

Overall speed: 69.56 km/hr

Total time: 7.15 hours