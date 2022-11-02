scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Shatabdi Vs Vande Bharat: All you need to know about new Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru train

With restrictions on speed due to various reasons, south India’s first Vande Bharat Express will be the slowest in the country.

The train is expected to halt on platform no.7, facilitating easy access for passengers to the second entry of the KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express will start to run on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route from November 11. The train that has a maximum speed of 160-180kmh will run at a speed of 75-77kmh on the route, a bit faster than the Shatabdi Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train from Bengaluru. It will cut the journey time by a small margin. With restrictions on speed due to various reasons, south India’s first Vande Bharat Express will be the slowest in the country.

The train is expected to halt on platform no.7, facilitating easy access for passengers to the second entry of the KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

A comparison between the Vande Bharat Express and the Shatabdi Express

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor

Vande Bharat Express (except on Tuesday)
From Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru (tentative)

Departure (from Chennai): 5.50am
Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 8.30am
Arrival at KSR railway station: 10.25am/10.30am
Arrival at Mysuru Junction: 12.30pm
Total distance: 6.40 hours
Overall speed: 75.60km/hr

Vande Bharat Express (except on Tuesday)
From Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru (tentative)

Advertisement

Departure (from Mysuru): 1.05pm
Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 2.55pm/3pm
Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 4.55pm
Arrival at Chennai: 7.45pm
Overall speed: 75.60km/hr

From Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru
Departure (from Chennai): 5.50am
Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 8.30am
Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 10.25am/10.30am
Arrival at Mysuru Junction: 12.30pm
Total distance: 6.40 hours
Overall speed: 75.60km/hr

———-

Shatabdi Express (except on Tuesday)
From Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru (present time)

Advertisement

Departure (from Chennai): 6am
Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 8.50am
Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 10.45am/10.50am
Arrival at Mysuru Junction: 1pm
Total distance: 7 hours
Overall speed: 72.04 km/hr

Shatabdi Express (except on Tuesday)

More from Bangalore

From Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru
Departure (from Mysuru): 2.15pm
Arrival at KSR Bengaluru: 4.10pm/4.15pm
Arrival at Jolarpettai Junction: 6.25pm
Arrival at Chennai: 9.30pm
Overall speed: 69.56 km/hr
Total time: 7.15 hours

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:20:54 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took gym tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan during pandemic

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement