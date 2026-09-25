Sharjah murder: Alwin Kundre’s remains brought home, family seeks justice

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The mortal remains of UAE-based expatriate Alwin Prakash Kundre, who was allegedly murdered in Sharjah, were brought to Mangaluru International Airport at 3.30 am Thursday and handed over to his family.
Two representatives of the company where Alwin, a native of Udupi, worked accompanied the casket from Sharjah and handed it over to his brother, Anil Prakash.
The dismembered body of Alwin, who has been reportedly missing since July 20, was recovered from the boot of his car on August 12.
Anil told reporters at the airport that the family’s priority was to ensure that those responsible for Alwin’s death were brought to justice.
“Whoever committed this murder must receive the punishment. Local police have assured us of action and stated that steps are underway to issue notices through Interpol. We want the full legal course pursued, even if capital punishment applies under the law there,” Anil said.
The family has been seeking details about the circumstances surrounding Alwin’s death, claiming that authorities in the UAE have not shared key documents, including the First Information Report (FIR) and other judicial records.
Alwin, a native of Udupi, had been living in the UAE for around 14 years with his wife Tina Kundre, a school teacher in Dubai, and their son, a Class 10 student. He was employed with Siemens in Sharjah.
Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Indian Express on Wednesday that Alwin’s brother, Anil Prakash, had submitted a petition seeking assistance in the case. “The victim’s brother has submitted a petition seeking assistance in the case. However, unless a letter rogatory, Red Corner Notice or Interpol notice is issued against the alleged accused, there is no legal measure that can be taken by Udupi police at this point,” he said.
He added that the police were arranging contacts at the Dubai consulate to help the family coordinate with authorities there and would also seek information through Interpol channels.
Family seeks legal action
Speaking to reporters at the airport, Anil said several people had helped the family complete the formalities and secure the release of the remains.
“The mortal remains arrived at 3.30 am. A local volunteer, Gafoor, along with Pramila Jathanna, Akash and Udaya, assisted us inside the terminal to expedite the paperwork and clearances,” he said.
Anil also acknowledged the assistance of local leaders, including MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, who he said coordinated with the Indian Embassy.
The family is now preparing for Alwin’s final rites in Karnataka while continuing to seek information about the circumstances of his death and the whereabouts of Tina and their son.
Family raises alarm after contact lost
According to the family, Anil tried to contact Alwin on July 20, but the calls went unanswered and were followed by unusual text messages. Alwin’s phone subsequently went offline on July 26.
Anil then contacted Alwin’s friend Manohar in Sharjah and asked him to check the family’s residence. The building security guard reportedly told Manohar that the family had left for India. However, Anil later confirmed that Alwin had not arrived in Karnataka.
On the advice of Alwin’s employer, Anil filed a missing-person complaint with Sharjah police concerning Alwin, Tina and their son.
On the night of July 30, Sharjah police reportedly recovered a dismembered body, cut into nine pieces, from a vehicle abandoned on a highway towards Oman. Following forensic examination and DNA matching, the authorities confirmed on August 15 that the remains belonged to Alwin. According to the family, the DNA verification was assisted by Alwin’s relative Martin.
Investigators also found that Tina and their minor son had left Sharjah through the airport on July 26. Their destination has not been disclosed. Relatives in Udupi said they had not been in contact with the two.
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