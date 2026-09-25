Sharjah murder: Alwin Kundre’s remains brought home, family seeks justice

The family has been seeking details about the circumstances surrounding Alwin Prakash Kundre's death, claiming that authorities in the UAE have not shared key documents,

The mortal remains of UAE-based expatriate Alwin Prakash Kundre, who was allegedly murdered in Sharjah, were brought to Mangaluru International Airport at 3.30 am Thursday and handed over to his family.

Two representatives of the company where Alwin, a native of Udupi, worked accompanied the casket from Sharjah and handed it over to his brother, Anil Prakash.

The dismembered body of Alwin, who has been reportedly missing since July 20, was recovered from the boot of his car on August 12.

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Anil told reporters at the airport that the family’s priority was to ensure that those responsible for Alwin’s death were brought to justice.