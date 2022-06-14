Day after arrest, actor Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail in drugs case

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor and four others, who were arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a party held in a Bengaluru hotel, were released on station bail on Monday night.

The Bengaluru police had arrested Siddhanth, Akhil Soni, a business manager at a software company, Harjot Singh, the logistics head at a startup, Hani Rafeeque, a digital marketing employee, and Akhil, a freelance photographer, on Sunday night.

“All five have been released on station bail and will have to appear before the police as and when called,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said.

A police official said Siddhanth was the disc jockey at the event and most of the partygoers were from north India.

Guled said they had seized seven MDMA tablets and a small amount of marijuana from a dustbin. “We have collected the CCTV footage and are going through it as we suspect they might have destroyed or disposed of the drugs. The event was open to the public,” he said.

Siddhanth is the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor. He is an actor and assistant director and has worked in more than 20 films.