Man booked on charge of sexually harassing co-passenger on Delhi-Bengaluru flight

Police have booked a man after he allegedly harassed a female passenger sexually on a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Abhishek Kumar Singh, who sat next to the woman on the Air India flight on February 28, allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping. According to her complaint, as the woman complained to flight attendants, they asked Singh to move to another seat, which he refused to do. Later she shifted from her seat to another one.

The woman also said that before she fell asleep, Singh had tried to strike up a conversation with her but she had ignored him.

The Bengaluru International Airport police registered case under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and issued a notice to Singh.