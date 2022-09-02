scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Sexual assault of minors: Hostel warden held day after Karnataka Lingayat seer’s arrest

The hostel warden has been accused of conspiring with Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Sharanaru and helping him to carry out the sexual assault, the police said.

Chitradurga district police, who questioned her on Thursday, took the woman into custody and formally arrested her on Friday, officers said, adding that they are still questioning her. (File)

A day after arresting influential Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Sharanaru, who heads the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in central Karnataka’s Chitradurga, police on Friday also arrested the hostel warden who has been accused of conspiracy in the case pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of two minors.

The woman is accused number 2 in the case registered against the seer under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She has been accused of conspiring with and helping the seer to carry out the sexual assault, the police said.

Meanwhile, the seer was sent to 14-day judicial custody and shifted to Chitradurga district prison where he complained of chest pain in the early hours of Friday. He was later shifted to the Chitradurga district government hospital.

Chitradurga district police, who questioned her on Thursday, took the woman into custody and formally arrested her on Friday, officers said, adding that they are still questioning her. The warden was also taken to the mutt for spot mahazar by the police. Earlier, the woman had filed a complaint against former JD(S) MLA Basavarajan and his wife Sowbhagya for kidnapping the minors and also for harassing her. The court granted bail to the couple on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
More from Bangalore

Mysuru police lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on August 26 under the POCSO Act and section 376 (rape) of the IPC. This came after the survivors told members of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga district police. A police officer said the victims had complained that the warden beat them up whenever they complained against the seer.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:54:47 pm
Next Story

WWE Clash at the Castle Live Streaming: When and where to watch online in India?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement