Sexual assault of minors: Hostel warden held day after Karnataka Lingayat seer’s arrest

A day after arresting influential Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Sharanaru, who heads the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in central Karnataka’s Chitradurga, police on Friday also arrested the hostel warden who has been accused of conspiracy in the case pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of two minors.

The woman is accused number 2 in the case registered against the seer under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She has been accused of conspiring with and helping the seer to carry out the sexual assault, the police said.

Meanwhile, the seer was sent to 14-day judicial custody and shifted to Chitradurga district prison where he complained of chest pain in the early hours of Friday. He was later shifted to the Chitradurga district government hospital.

Chitradurga district police, who questioned her on Thursday, took the woman into custody and formally arrested her on Friday, officers said, adding that they are still questioning her. The warden was also taken to the mutt for spot mahazar by the police. Earlier, the woman had filed a complaint against former JD(S) MLA Basavarajan and his wife Sowbhagya for kidnapping the minors and also for harassing her. The court granted bail to the couple on Thursday.

Mysuru police lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on August 26 under the POCSO Act and section 376 (rape) of the IPC. This came after the survivors told members of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga district police. A police officer said the victims had complained that the warden beat them up whenever they complained against the seer.