Sexual assault case: Murugha mutt seer committed ‘unforgivable offence’, says BS Yediyurappa

After initially defending Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the Murugha mutt pontiff arrested for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has now said that the influential Lingayat seer committed an “unforgivable offence”.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, “The whole world today knows that he has committed an unforgivable offence. Nobody had expected that he would stoop this low. Everyone should condemn this and he should be punished.”

Earlier when Shivamurthy Sharanaru was first accused of sexually abusing minor girls at the mutt, the former chief minister had defended him in August this year, saying the case was a “conspiracy” against the seer. “People within the mutt have conspired against the seer. Investigation is on and the truth will come out,” he had said, adding that the seer would emerge innocent once the probe was complete.

The seer was arrested on September 1 following an FIR filed by a child protection officer on behalf of the two minor girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted by him. The girls were staying at a hostel run by the mutt. A case was filed against the seer under provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 26.

The police recently filed a partial chargesheet naming three people, including Sharanaru. A detailed chargesheet will be filed once the probe is complete, Tumakuru SP K Parashuram had said.