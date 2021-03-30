Sex-for-job row: Allegations against Jarkiholi ‘baseless’, won’t affect bypolls, says CM Yediyurappa

In his first public statement since the sex-for-job scandal turned into a political controversy in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa extended support to Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minister of his cabinet involved in the case.

Terming the allegations made against Jarkiholi as “baseless,” Yediyurappa said, “This is a political conspiracy. Such allegations have been made only with a malicious intent to create disregard among people of the party and the leaders.”

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi, the stronghold of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, to campaign for party candidate Mangala Suresh, the wife of former Minister of State for Railways late Suresh Angadi.

Further, expressing confidence in party candidates winning the bypolls at Belgaum (Lok Sabha segment) and in other constituencies (Maski, Basavakalyan assembly segments), Yediyurappa claimed that the issue would not affect bypolls. “It is a criminal matter under investigation and us not relevant to the bypolls,” he said.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister’s reaction came a day after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah questioned his silence on the issue. “Is your govt working in Karnataka?” the senior Congress leader had asked Yediyurappa on Monday after the woman in the purported video reportedly wrote to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court requesting personal supervision by him for the investigation.