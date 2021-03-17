Sex-for-job CD: SIT formed to probe ‘kidnapping’ of woman allegedly seen in video

In yet another twist to the sex-for-job CD scandal allegedly involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the family of the woman allegedly seen in the video has filed a complaint saying their daughter was kidnapped by unknown people in Bengaluru. A special team was constituted on Wednesday by the Belagavi police to investigate the claim.

According to Belagavi police, the complaint was filed by her father at APMC police station in the city after which a case was registered under sections 363, 368, 343, 346, 354, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a video aired on local television channels, the parents of the woman said their daughter’s life was at risk and they were not able to trace her. Her mother is heard saying, “After a video aired on TV showed a woman who looked like my daughter, I rang her up. She said the woman in the video wasn’t her and she knew nothing about it. She even called it fake. When I told her to come home, she refused saying her life was at risk.”

The mother added that her daughter asked them to not contact her. “With her phone switched off ever since, we decided to file a missing case in Belgaum,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Vikram Amathe confirmed that a special team, led by the assistant commissioner of police (Market Subdivision), has been put together to probe the alleged abduction.

“An FIR has been registered at APMC police station and the investigation is underway. The local police will decide whether to provide protection to the family, should they ask for it,” Amathe said.

Last week, the woman in the alleged sex-for-job CD sought protection from the government in a video message after which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case assured her police protection. It also asked her to cooperate with the investigation.

The SIT has questioned several people suspected to have knowledge of the CD, including a male friend of the woman seen in the video, said sources.

Jarkiholi, who had to step down as the scandal erupted, filed a formal police complaint alleging extortion, forgery and criminal conspiracy.