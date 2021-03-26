Sex-for-job scandal: Bengaluru police registers FIR against ex-Karnataka minister Jarkiholi

Updated: March 26, 2021 9:34:15 pm
Bengaluru police Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against Gokak MLA and former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on a complaint by the woman allegedly involved in the sex-for-job controversy. The two-page complaint, hand-written in Kannada, was submitted at the Cubbon Park police station by her lawyer K N Jagadish Kumar.
After lodging the FIR, Kumar told reporters that he first met City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant with the complaint after which it was referred to Cubbon Park police. “An FIR has been registered. Since (Ramesh) Jarkiholi is a very influential person, she (the complainant) is scared to come out in public and will appear before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) soon after getting proper security.”
Kumar added that he would approach DG & IGP Praveen Sood to request for police security for the woman and her family members. “I cannot reveal more details of the FIR or the sections imposed as it is linked to a sexual offence,” he clarified.
Earlier on Friday, the woman had released a 29-second-long video, the third since she went missing, stating that would file a complaint against Jarkiholi. In the latest video, she was seen thanking the people, leaders of political parties and other organisations for supporting her. “This (widespread support) has given me the courage to file a police complaint,” she said
Meanwhile, the SIT probe in a case based on an “extortion and conspiracy” complaint submitted earlier by Jarkiholi is underway. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had been quoted as saying that the woman was still “on the run”. He also rejected allegations of favouritism in the probe.
