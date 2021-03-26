scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news

Sex-for-job scandal: Bengaluru police registers FIR against ex-Karnataka minister Jarkiholi

After lodging the FIR, Kumar told reporters that he first met City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant with the complaint after which it was referred to Cubbon Park police

Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 26, 2021 9:34:15 pm
Jarkiholi said he has decided to fight the case legally. (Twitter: @RameshJarkiholi)

Bengaluru police Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against Gokak MLA and former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on a complaint by the woman allegedly involved in the sex-for-job controversy. The two-page complaint, hand-written in Kannada, was submitted at the Cubbon Park police station by her lawyer K N Jagadish Kumar.

After lodging the FIR, Kumar told reporters that he first met City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant with the complaint after which it was referred to Cubbon Park police. “An FIR has been registered. Since (Ramesh) Jarkiholi is a very influential person, she (the complainant) is scared to come out in public and will appear before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) soon after getting proper security.”

Also read |Cong demands rape case against Jarkiholi, resignation of 6 ministers who got injunction

Kumar added that he would approach DG & IGP Praveen Sood to request for police security for the woman and her family members. “I cannot reveal more details of the FIR or the sections imposed as it is linked to a sexual offence,” he clarified.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Parents forced to make abduction complaint, says woman at centre of sex CD scandal

Earlier on Friday, the woman had released a 29-second-long video, the third since she went missing, stating that would file a complaint against Jarkiholi. In the latest video, she was seen thanking the people, leaders of political parties and other organisations for supporting her. “This (widespread support) has given me the courage to file a police complaint,” she said

Click here for more

Meanwhile, the SIT probe in a case based on an “extortion and conspiracy” complaint submitted earlier by Jarkiholi is underway. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had been quoted as saying that the woman was still “on the run”. He also rejected allegations of favouritism in the probe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x