Sewage in Bengaluru lakes: BBMP writes to pollution board seeking action

In the wake of a series of complaints regarding sewage finding its way into lakes across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take action against the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). BBMP officials said the sewerage board failed to prevent the entry of sewage into lakes.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had handed over custody of Hosakere lake in Gandhinagar to the BBMP in 2019. There have been complaints regarding leakage of water from the lake bund, which affects the water storage capacity of the lake. Moreover, untreated sewage water enters the lake.

On Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said BDA and BWSSB should address issues pertaining to the lake and then hand over custody of the water body to the BBMP. A senior official said, “We have asked the BWSSB to complete laying sewage lines.”

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on management of storm water drains in Bengaluru urban area, out of the 1,440 MLD sewage generated in BBMP area, about 780 MLD (54 per cent) was discharged into storm water drains without treatment. “Works proposed in the master plan such as interlinking drains and lakes, construction of recharge structures etc, were not taken up,” the CAG report read.

Over the years, sewage has entered Amruthalli, Vengaiah, Doddakalasandra, Mallathalli and Puttenahalli lakes. Though the rejuvenation of Doddakalasandra lake is nearly over, the entry of sewage water into it continues.