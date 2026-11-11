Bengaluru mass murder: Relatives say cabbie eyed mother-in-law’s property

The Bengaluru police investigating the murders of seven family members by a cab driver are looking at a property-related financial dispute as one possible motive for the crime.

“The motive appears to be not just personal but financial as well. A financial angle has also emerged during the investigation, and we are examining the possible motives behind the murders,” Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said Wednesday.

Indushekhar, 52, is accused of killing his wife Sunitha M J, 40, her mother Rupavathi, 65, brothers Shivakumar, 30, and Shankar, 44, their wives Divya, 30, and Nalini, 29, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth, over 15 days last month.

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The victims’ relatives told reporters that a property dispute might have been one of the reasons behind the murders. They alleged that Indushekar wanted to acquire a property in Bengaluru’s Srirampura that reportedly belonged to his mother-in-law and was intended to be transferred to her sons. This had allegedly led to disagreements within the family, particularly between Indushekhar and his wife.