Bengaluru mass murder: Relatives say cabbie eyed mother-in-law’s property

The Bengaluru police investigating the murders of seven family members by a cab driver are looking at a property-related financial dispute as one possible motive for the crime.
“The motive appears to be not just personal but financial as well. A financial angle has also emerged during the investigation, and we are examining the possible motives behind the murders,” Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said Wednesday.
Indushekhar, 52, is accused of killing his wife Sunitha M J, 40, her mother Rupavathi, 65, brothers Shivakumar, 30, and Shankar, 44, their wives Divya, 30, and Nalini, 29, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth, over 15 days last month.
The victims’ relatives told reporters that a property dispute might have been one of the reasons behind the murders. They alleged that Indushekar wanted to acquire a property in Bengaluru’s Srirampura that reportedly belonged to his mother-in-law and was intended to be transferred to her sons. This had allegedly led to disagreements within the family, particularly between Indushekhar and his wife.
Investigators are also verifying an alleged Rs 30-lakh advance linked to a land transaction involving Sunitha, and whether the deal had any bearing on the murders.
The commissioner said all seven bodies had been recovered from different locations across Chikkaballapura, Salem, Mysuru, and Shiradi Ghat. The postmortem examinations have been completed and the bodies were handed over to the family members.
Babasab Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case, replacing the Rajajinagar police inspector who initially handled the case.
The commissioner said investigators were still examining the sequence of events leading to the murders and how they unfolded. The police are also probing the possible involvement of other people in the murders.
Police teams are also tracking down shops from where Indushekhar is alleged to have bought materials used to dispose of the bodies. They are trying to reconstruct his movements before and after the murders.
The police have written to the home department seeking the appointment of a special public prosecutor and the establishment of a fast-track court for the speedy trial and disposal of the case.