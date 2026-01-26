Session courts can’t impose life imprisonment till natural death on a murder convict: Karnataka HC

The trial court, after examining the evidence, convicted him of murder and kidnapping in November 2017, within three months of the commencement of the trial. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court Friday modified an order passed by a session court which sentenced a murder convict to life imprisonment until natural death, holding that only constitutional courts like the Supreme Court and High Courts have the authority to impose such a sentence.

A division bench of Justice H P Sandesh and Justice Venkatesh Naik T, made the remarks while partly allowing an appeal filed by Rudresh, 21, a mutt worker who was held guilty of murdering a three and half year old child of the complainant.

“The session court cannot prohibit the benefit of set off as provided under Section 428 of the CrPC. The sentence is modified as life imprisonment by setting aside the life imprisonment until his natural death,” the bench said.