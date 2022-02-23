Create separate enclosures for girls to remove hijab: Karnataka edu dept tells schools, colleges

Karnataka’s department of primary and secondary education on Tuesday asked schools and colleges to create separate enclosures for female students to remove their hijab inside the campus, quoting the interim order of the Karnataka High Court which restrains students from wearing religious attire in classrooms where the college development committees have prescribed uniform or dress code.

The department stated that the order is confined to institutes where uniforms exist. “We request the state government and other stakeholders to reopen the education institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom until further orders. We make it clear that the order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniforms,” the order signed by Padmini SN, under secretary, Department of primary and secondary education read.

The state government on Tuesday told the High Court that the restriction on wearing hijab is only inside the classroom and during class hours. “It is uniformly applicable to everyone and no one can wear anything beyond the uniforms, irrespective of the religion and community,” Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said.