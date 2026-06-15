Sent to Jaipur to probe dowry harassment case, 3 Bengaluru cops arrested over bribery charges

Three Bengaluru police officers were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Jaipur in connection with a dowry harassment case on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as sub-inspector Anitha K, and head constables Ullvappa Tegur and Yatish. All three are attached to the HAL police station in Bengaluru.

According to the ACB outpost Jaipur Nagar-1, the complainant was asked to arrange for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh by Sunday morning.

“Bhupendra, Additional Superintendent of Police, while conducting a trap operation, the accused Ulvappa, Head Constable, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. The other two members of his team, Anitha K, Sub-Inspector, Yatish, Head Constable, were arrested after interrogation as they were found to be involved in the crime,” the ACB said in a statement.