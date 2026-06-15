Sent to Jaipur to probe dowry harassment case, 3 Bengaluru cops arrested over bribery charges

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Three Bengaluru police officers were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Jaipur in connection with a dowry harassment case on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as sub-inspector Anitha K, and head constables Ullvappa Tegur and Yatish. All three are attached to the HAL police station in Bengaluru.
According to the ACB outpost Jaipur Nagar-1, the complainant was asked to arrange for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh by Sunday morning.
“Bhupendra, Additional Superintendent of Police, while conducting a trap operation, the accused Ulvappa, Head Constable, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. The other two members of his team, Anitha K, Sub-Inspector, Yatish, Head Constable, were arrested after interrogation as they were found to be involved in the crime,” the ACB said in a statement.
According to a police officer, the three had gone to Jaipur in Rajasthan to arrest an accused in a dowry harassment case. “A Jaipur man living in Bengaluru was married in May 2025, and in February this year, his wife filed a dowry harassment case against him and his family members. Anitha and her team travelled to Jaipur to investigate the case as the husband was in Jaipur. After contacting the husband, they offered to let him off but demanded Rs 2 lakh as a bribe.”
The accused husband alerted the Rajasthan ACB, and their sleuths allegedly caught Tegur red-handed while accepting the Rs 40,000 bribe. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) Saidulu Adavath confirmed the incident to the media.
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