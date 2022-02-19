Senior Kannada actor Rajesh passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 89 years old.

Rajesh, who lived in Bengaluru, was admitted to a private hospital earlier this month after he complained about breathing problems. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Siddaramaiah and several other leaders expressed their condolences over the demise of veteran actor.

While Rajesh was his stage name, his original name was Vidyasagar. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Rajesh worked as a typist in government offices before working in theatre plays and writing scripts. He made his debut in the movie Veera Sankalpa. While acting in this film, roles started to pour in for Rajesh, who went on to work in several Kannada film.

His named changed after his movie ‘Namma Ooru’, where the character he played was called Rajesh. This movie, which had even impressed then finance minister of Karnataka Ramakrishna Hegde, had got a 100 per cent tax exemption.

Rajesh acted in nearly 100 movies in Kannada, and was a singer as well.