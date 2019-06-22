Security lapse at Bengaluru airport as 7 flyers reach boarding gate without frisking

In a major security lapse, seven people attempted to board their flights without getting frisked at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport earlier this week. While four of them were detained, the remaining three managed to board their aircraft and reach their destination.

According to an internal report by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) accessed by indianexpress.com, the incident took place on June 17 when seven passengers – two men and five women – arrived at the frisking booth which was unmanned at around 9.07 pm. The seven flyers walked through it, collected their bags and proceeded towards the boarding gate.

The first group, comprising of four women, were stopped during boarding of an IndiGo flight to Pune (6E 523) after a flight staff realised that the boarding passes did not have the security stamp. The flyers were sent back to the frisking booths and then allowed to board the plane.

The other group, comprising of one woman and two men – however, managed to board the GoAir flight (G8-812) to Nagpur and escaped the attention of authorities.

Following the incident, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in New Delhi, sought a detailed report and the CCTV footage from the airport authorities. In a letter to the airport authorities, the ADG asked how the passengers manage to proceed without getting frisked and sought to know who was responsible for this lapse and if any action was taken against the CISF personnel and the officers on duty. The ADG also wanted to know the corrective measures that were adopted to prevent such an incident in the future.