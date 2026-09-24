Security guard at JD(S) leader’s Bengaluru house dies in suspected suicide

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 58-year-old security guard working at the residence of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Andanappa allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Laggere Thursday morning, the police said.
Nagaraju, a native of Chikkapete in Bengaluru, had been working as a security guard at Andanappa’s residence for the past four to five years, the police said. He had been residing in Laggere for around 25 years.
According to the Rajagopal Nagar police, Andanappa’s son Sridhar saw Nagaraju around 6 am. Later, around 7.10 am, a school bus driver, Pradeep, also noticed him. He was found dead near an SBI ATM on Laggere main road.
The police reached the spot, conducted an inquest and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. No suicide note has been recovered so far, the police said.
The police said Nagaraju had been living separately from his family for around 30 years. He had three wives and four children. His first wife, Parvathamma, and he had two daughters, while his second wife, Hemalatha, had no children. His third wife, Shobha, had two children with him.
“An unnatural death report has been registered, and we are verifying the circumstances surrounding his death and the reason behind the suspected suicide,” a Rajagopal Nagar police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram