Security guard at JD(S) leader’s Bengaluru house dies in suspected suicide

A 58-year-old security guard working at the residence of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Andanappa allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Laggere Thursday morning, the police said.

Nagaraju, a native of Chikkapete in Bengaluru, had been working as a security guard at Andanappa’s residence for the past four to five years, the police said. He had been residing in Laggere for around 25 years.

According to the Rajagopal Nagar police, Andanappa’s son Sridhar saw Nagaraju around 6 am. Later, around 7.10 am, a school bus driver, Pradeep, also noticed him. He was found dead near an SBI ATM on Laggere main road.

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The police reached the spot, conducted an inquest and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. No suicide note has been recovered so far, the police said.