Bengaluru: Security firm manager arrested for assaulting staff after video goes viral

A day after the video of an employer of a private security firm in Bengaluru brutally assaulting two of his staff members went viral, the Bengaluru City Police has been arrested the accused.

A suo motu case has been filed in the HSR Layout police station against the person identified as Salim Khan, who works as the managing director of a private security firm in the city.

According to Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Isha Pant, the case has been filed based on evidence from the viral video on social media. “The video indicates Salim Khan, the accused, assualting two of his employees. The suo case has been filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” she confirmed.

According to the police, the FIR is lodged including five more suspects in the same case.

As per the videos, the suspect wearing a white uniform and a pair of boots is seen standing and stamping repeatedly on the neck of an employee who cries for help, requesting him to let him go. The video then shows Khan jumping on to another person’s chest.

Police officials from the HSR Layout station told indianexpress.com that Salim was arrested by Tuesday evening even though the search for him was on since the video appeared on social media. “Salim Khan (the suspect) was trying to evade arrest and was caught from a friend’s residence. Another two suspects, however, were caught on Tuesday morning which later gave clues to his whereabouts,” police added.

At the same time, it has also been alleged the employees were deprived of salary and were harassed constantly by Khan. “This had led to some of them planning to abduct the MD, which he got to know eventually leading to the assault,” police added.

In the video, Salim is also heard asking “Who told you?” repeatedly to as he continues his torture.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that Khan has other criminal cases filed against him in the past as well. Taking this into consideration, the police have decided to request higher authorities to cancel the security agency’s license.

Incidentally, the four-year-old agency named Bangalore Security Force is located only a few metres away from the HSR Layout police station.

The video was shared by one of the other staffers who recorded the act on his phone. The police have confirmed that the statements of the victims were later recorded to file the FIR.

“The victims, both hailing from Assam, were also on the hideout, as they feared life threat as the video went viral and was aired across local TV channels,” the police said.