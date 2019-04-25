Security beefed up in Bangalore and other key areas of Karnataka after Sri Lanka serial blasts

Security has been beefed up in various parts of Karnataka including state capital Bangalore following serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka that killed over 350 people on Easter Sunday. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar convened a meeting with hoteliers, mall owners and religious leaders to brief them about security measures. Police have instructed all places of worship to install CCTV cameras, and deploy private security guards or volunteers to keep a tab on visitors.

The state police have asked the public to inform them about any suspicious activities in public places and religious centres in the state. A red alert has been sounded in several spots in Mysuru, especially at areas frequently visited by tourists including foreigners.

On Thursday, a ‘high-security alert’ was announced at Bangalore airport. A passenger advisory issued by the officials of the Kempegowda International Airport said, “(This) might mean some additional wait time, queues and delays. We are working hard to ensure your safety. Do plan your travel accordingly.”

All hotels, resorts and shopping malls in Bangalore have been strictly asked to install and mandatorily use hand-held and door frame metal detectors. “Anything or any activity found suspicious in and around the city should be informed to the nearest police station. Photo ID cards should be verified mandatorily before completing check-ins to hotels and lodges.” the Police Commissioner said.

“These measures have to be followed permanently and not as a temporary action,” said Kumar said.

Key spots under high alert in Karnataka include the capital city, Bangalore airport, Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills, KRS Dam, Brindavan Gardens and others. Karnataka State Industrial Security Force has been deployed to provide security to KRS Dam site along with the state police force.