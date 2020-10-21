Security beefed up after video shows daylight robbery at knifepoint in Bengaluru

A still from the video

Hours after a video went viral on social media showing two men robbing pedestrians at knifepoint during daylight, the Bengaluru police have beefed up security and patrolling in and around Chickpet metro station in a bid to nab the suspects.

In the video — shot from a pickup vehicle — two youngsters wearing black hoodies with their faces covered with handkerchief are seen walking into a narrow street from a bylane next to the Chickpet metro station to rob pedestrians threatening them at knifepoint.

The police, after reviewing the footage, said that the incident presumably took place during the lockdown.

“While the exact date of the incident is not clear, shopkeepers in the area said the incident seems to have taken place when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was in place when the shops weren’t open,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil told Indianexpress.com.

He added that a special team under City Market police inspector BG Kumaraswamy has been formed to nab the suspects. The police, however, clarified that no complaints were registered on the matter. “We request citizens to report crimes to the nearest police station without any fear,” Patil appealed.

Further, the police have increased the frequency of patrolling in the area to ensure such incidents do not repeat. “The road parallel to this is now under construction and hence traffic is redirected to this road now. With unloading of goods beginning as early as 4 am in the morning to continue till midnight these days, the area is never isolated now, leaving no chance for such perpetrators to do so now,” the police added.

Meanwhile, DCP Patil visited the spot and has directed the jurisdictional police to track down the culprits using the footage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.