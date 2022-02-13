scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Must Read

Section 144 imposed around schools in Udupi

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

By: PTI | Bangalore |
Updated: February 13, 2022 1:20:28 pm
Students wearing hijab stage a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College campus, in Udupi district, Karnataka. (PTI/File)

The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.

Also Read |Karnataka hijab row: PU colleges to remain closed till Wednesday

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

Karnataka Live News |liveFollow latest news updates

The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.

More from Bangalore

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement