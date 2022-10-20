Second independent witness identifies M M Kalburgi’s shooter

A second independent witness in the murder of M M Kalburgi has identified the man who shot the 77-year-old Kannada literary scholar outside his house in Dharwad in 2015.

The witness, who was working at an apartment complex located opposite Kalburgi’s home, identified Ganesh Miskin, 29, who was affiliated with a right-wing outfit in Hubbali city, as the shooter. The witness also identified Amol Kale, 39, a former convenor of the Sanatan Sanstha affiliated Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, as a man who was seen moving around the house. Kale allegedly plotted the execution of the murder.

The second independent witness identified both people during the trial in a district court in Dharwad on Thursday.

In August, another independent witness — who had a store opposite the Kalburgi home — had identified the motorcycle rider who brought the shooter to the scholar’s house on August 30, 2015. This rider, who had allegedly waited outside before escaping with the shooter after the murder, was identified as Praveen Chatur, 29, a Hindutva activist from the neighboring Belagavi region.

In March, Kalburgi’s daughter Roopadarshi K, who was present at her father’s home on the day he was murdered, broke down in the court after identifying Miskin as the shooter.

She also identified Chatur as the man who was waiting on the motorcycle outside the house. The scholar’s wife Umadevi also identified Miskin in March.

The four witnesses who have identified Miskin, Chatur and Kale had earlier identified them during test identification parades conducted during the investigation phase of the case.

The second independent witness is set to be cross-examined next month by defence advocates following the chief statement made in court on Thursday by the witness.

Miskin is also accused in the shooting of the journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. Kale, too, is accused in the Gauri Lankesh case.

Kale, a former convenor of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, was allegedly a key leader of a right-wing extremist group that was assembled by recruiting youths with extremist mindsets from Hindutva outfits like the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sanatan Sanstha, Sri Rama Sene and Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan.

The extremist group – identified as an organized crime syndicate by the Karnataka police – is alleged to have been involved in as many as four targeted assassinations of progressive thinkers between 2013 to 2017 in Maharashtra and Karnataka apart from carrying out petrol bomb attacks on theaters during the screening of the film Padmavat in 2018.

In March 2019, a Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka police which investigated the 2017 murder of the journalist Gauri Lankesh was handed the investigation of the Kalburgi murder – on a plea filed in the Supreme Court by the scholar’s wife Umadevi Kalburgi stating that investigations in the Lankesh case had shown that her husband was killed with the same gun that was used to kill the journalist.

The SIT probe in Karnataka had revealed that the journalist Lankesh, 55, and the scholar Kalburgi were killed with the same gun and that the gun was used to kill the Leftist thinker Govind Pansare, 81, in Kolhapur, in Maharashtra in February 2015 (while a second gun – used in the Pansare shooting, was used to gun down the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, 69, in Pune in August 2013).

In August 2019, the SIT identified Ganesh Miskin and Praveen Prakash Chatur as the perpetrators of the killing of Kalburgi. Five persons who have been charged for the Gauri Lankesh murder are also accused in the Kalburgi murder case. Only Praveen Chatur is not accused in the Lankesh murder case of 2017 but is accused in the 2015 Kalburgi murder.

The other accused in the Kalburgi case are Vasudev Suryavanshi, 31, a motorcycle mechanic who stoles bike for the murders, Sharad Kalaskar, 29, the alleged shooter in the Dabholkar murder who dumped the guns used for the murder, and Amit Baddi, 29, a Hubli associate of the alleged shooter Ganesh Miskin who provided logistics for the murder of Kalburgi and Lankesh.

The SIT which filed its charge sheet in the Kalburgi murder case in August 2019 has stated that the 77-year-old literary scholar was targeted by right-wing Hindutva extremists for statements wrongly attributed to him following a seminar against superstitious practices held in 2014.

In June 2014, in the course of his participation in a discussion on the topic ‘Towards a superstition free society’ as part of a debate on ‘Enactment of Karnataka Prevention of Superstitious Practices Bill, 2013’ held at the Vigyan Bhavan, Bengaluru, the Kalburgi quoted the Jnanpith award winning writer U R Ananthamurthy and said that urinating on idols of Gods would not attract retribution.

The quote was from a collection of essays published in 1996, where the late Jnanpith award-winning writer, Ananthamurthy, had mentioned urinating on idols as a child. Kalburgi’s statements in the debate were however portrayed as his own in the media.

The journalist Gauri Lankesh and the literary scholar M M Kalburgi were murdered by a group whose members acted according to principles outlined in a book called Kshatra Dharma Sadhana published by the right-wing Hindutva outfit Sanatan Sanstha, the SIT said in its charge sheet in the Lankesh case.

“The members of this organization targeted persons who they identified to be inimical to their belief and ideology. The members strictly followed the guidelines and principles mentioned in “Kshatra Dharma Sadhana”, a book published by Sanatan Sanstha,” the SIT said.

The secretive group had members who were “indoctrinated and actively underwent arms training, shooting practice and were trained in the manufacture and use of bombs with the intention of promoting insurgency and creating fear in society,” the SIT said.