Second cop arrested in 2 days: Karnataka Lokayukta arrests Tumakuru PSI in bribery case

Akbar had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police, and later, Govindaraju was arrested.

A day after a Bengaluru police inspector was caught allegedly accepting a bribe, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Friday arrested a police sub-inspector (PSI) in Tumakuru district for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 as a kickback.

The police identified the arrested officer as Chetan Kumar S S, a PSI at the Tumakuru rural police station. According to the police, Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, Nagesh.

“Nagesh is a resident of Nagadevanahalli in Bengaluru. A few days ago, he was in Tumakuru. According to Nagesh, he had parked his car on the roadside. When he returned, his vehicle was towed away. When he went to ask why, he was allegedly told that he was carrying narcotic substances. Nagesh denied this,” a police official said.