Second cop arrested in 2 days: Karnataka Lokayukta arrests Tumakuru PSI in bribery case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who hails from Tumakuru, said that disciplinary action would be initiated against those involved in illegal activities.

By: Express News Service
2 min readJan 31, 2026 03:00 PM IST
A day after a Bengaluru police inspector was caught allegedly accepting a bribe, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Friday arrested a police sub-inspector (PSI) in Tumakuru district for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 as a kickback.

The police identified the arrested officer as Chetan Kumar S S, a PSI at the Tumakuru rural police station. According to the police, Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, Nagesh.

“Nagesh is a resident of Nagadevanahalli in Bengaluru. A few days ago, he was in Tumakuru. According to Nagesh, he had parked his car on the roadside. When he returned, his vehicle was towed away. When he went to ask why, he was allegedly told that he was carrying narcotic substances. Nagesh denied this,” a police official said.

Also read | Bengaluru police inspector caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe from builder

According to a Tumakuru district Lokayukta officer, no case was registered against Nagesh, but his vehicle was seized. “When Nagesh approached the police through his lawyer and sought the vehicle be released, Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe,” the officer added.

Nagesh then approached the Lokayukta police and filed a complaint. On Friday, Kumar was allegedly caught while accepting an initial payment of Rs 40,000.

On Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who hails from Tumakuru, said that they would initiate disciplinary action against those who are involved in illegal activities. “During the police review meeting, the chief minister had clearly warned of dire consequences if they indulged in illegal activities, including bribery. We will take action against them,” he added.

On Thursday, Govindaraju, a police inspector of the KP Agrahara police station, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4 lakh from a builder facing a cheating case.

Builder Mohammed Akbar was named an accused in a cheating case, along with two others. Govindaraju allegedly offered to drop his name from the case in exchange for Rs 5 lakh. Akbar had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police, and later, Govindaraju was arrested.

