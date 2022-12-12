scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

SDPI says Sangh Parivar is using Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid issue to spread hatred

After the superintendent of police ordered action against a circle inspector and other cops following allegations from the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, the SDPI says police are unable to function independently in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

While a few Hindutva outfits are protesting with the demand that they be allowed to perform pooja at Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, some protesters tried to barge into it on December 10. (File)

With tension prevailing around Srirangapatna’s Jamia Masjid, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) alleged on Monday that the Sangh Parivar was trying to violate the Places of Worship Act and spread communal hatred in the area in Karnataka.

Abdul Majeed, state president of the party, said, “People are living in harmony in Srirangapatna. But the Sangh Parivar is doing the nefarious work of disrupting communal harmony on the pretext of Hanuman Jayanti for political gains.”

Majeed also alleged the BJP government “supported” communal elements and that police were therefore unable to function independently.

“In the case of Srirangapatna, when police took action against a member of the Sangh Parivar who had defaced the green flag hoisted on a Muslim house, the Sangh Parivar protested against the action, and police promised that the personnel who took action will be punished. This has created a situation where police are reluctant to act,” he said in a statement.

While a few Hindutva outfits are protesting with the demand that they be allowed to perform pooja at the mosque, some protesters tried to barge into it on December 10. Police brought the situation under control by taking some of the Hindutva activists into custody. However, Hindu Jagarana Vedike members accused police of threatening and harassing them in custody. They protested demanding action against police.

Mandya superintendent of police Yatish N has directed an FIR to be registered against the circle inspector and other police officers.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:10:29 pm
