SDPI member arrested in Bengaluru riots case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru riots case of August 11, 2020.

Syed Abbas (38) was produced before an NIA Special Court in Bengaluru and taken in six days’ custody by the probe agency, officers said.

Four persons had died in police firing on August 11 last year after mobs attacked DJ Halli and KJ Halli police stations and the home of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, over a Facebook post by his nephew. The NIA had taken over the case from the Bengaluru Police on September 22, re-registered it and charge-sheeted 138 accused persons.

According to the NIA probe, Syed Abbas is the president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He and his co-conspirators were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli police station, officers alleged.

According to the NIA statement on the case, “The case was originally registered as FIR in Kadugondana Halli(KG Halli) police station, Bengaluru, relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons who had unlawfully gathered outside KG Halli Police Station in the late evening of 11.8.2020. The mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to K G Halli police station using petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire.”