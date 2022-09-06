Schools shut in Bengaluru’s K R Puram after heavy rainfall leaves streets flooded

The Bengaluru urban commissioner Tuesday announced a holiday on Wednesday for all schools in K R Puram taluk in view of the effects of the heavy rainfall. The taluk includes Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Yamalur and other areas of the IT corridor which have been battered by the rains for the past few days.

Compensatory classes will be held on the next two Saturdays, the commissioner added. According to the education department, over 500 government and private schools of K R Puram taluk will be shut on Wednesday. The area has reported severe flooding.

Life was hit in Bengaluru Monday after the heavy overnight rainfall threw the traffic out of gear and left several streets flooded. Flood water entered several homes, including villas, along the south eastern side of Bengaluru.

Among the worst-affected areas were Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, the Outer Ring Road, K R Puram and Varthur. In Varthur, rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate stranded residents.

The IT corridor, which houses some of the most prominent tech parks and companies, was marooned after the rainfall, causing losses to businesses to the tune of crores of rupees. Office-goers too had a harrowing time reaching their destinations.

The city received 131.6 mm rain on Sunday night, according to the IMD, the heaviest since September 26, 2014 when Bengaluru received a record rainfall of 132.3 mm rain in 24 hours.