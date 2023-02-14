scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
School teacher stabbed to death at home in Central Bengaluru

Mubeena was stabbed three times in the neck and was found dead in a pool of blood near the main entrance of her house.

Mubeena, who was divorced, was living with her daughter a student of Class 7 at a private school.

A 34-year-old private school teacher in Bengaluru was murdered in her home near the Nanjappa Circle in Central Bengaluru Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kousar Mubeena, according to the police.

A police official said the person who committed the murder was known to her. Mubeena was stabbed three times in the neck and was found dead in a pool of blood near the main entrance of her house. Mubeena, who was divorced, was living with her daughter a student of Class 7 at a private school.

She screamed for help when she was attacked and the neighbours rushed to her help but the man escaped by then, according to the police. Her daughter was not present at the house when the incident occurred, they added.

The police said they have collected evidence from the crime scene, including fingerprints and forensic evidence, and are investigating the case from multiple angles. The police added she had disputes with her ex-husband. “We have some crucial evidence in the case and will arrest the accused soon,” said a police officer.

The Ashoknagar police have registered a case and are probing the crime further.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:11 IST
