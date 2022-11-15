scorecardresearch
School teacher arrested over social media posts against BJP minister in Karnataka

Ningappa Matagar allegedly posted messages questioning the absence of Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol from his constituency in Mudhol.

Ningappa Matagar was arrested by the Bagalkot police following a complaint filed by advocate Shivanand Tavali. (Representational image)

A school teacher in the Mudhol region of the Bagalkot district of Karnataka was arrested Sunday on charges of provocation and incitement to violence over social media posts against Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol.

Ningappa Matagar, 32, was arrested by the Bagalkot police following a complaint filed by advocate Shivanand Tavali, who alleged that the teacher posted messages on Facebook that showed Karjol “in a poor light and posed the threat of incitement of violence”. Those were not based on facts, the complaint alleged.

Matagar allegedly posted messages questioning the absence of the minister from his constituency in Mudhol. Karjol, a senior BJP leader from the scheduled caste community, is a five-time MLA from Mudhol in Bagalkot and a former deputy chief minister.

