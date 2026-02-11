School bus runs over cousins aged 2 and 4 after hitting scooter in Bengaluru

A police head constable’s two-year-old daughter and four-year-old niece were killed after a school bus rammed into the scooter they were riding near Thanisandra in north Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, City Armed Reserve (CAR) head constable Naganagouda Malipatil was riding his scooter from the PTS side of Thanisandra towards Hegde Nagar with his daughter Varsha and niece Bhanu on board. The accident occurred at around 8.17 am near the police quarters in Hegde Nagar, under the limits of the Hennur traffic police station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the school bus, driven by Marappa, 42, rammed into the scooter while taking a turn from a cross road. The impact of the collision caused the children to fall onto the road, after which they were run over by the bus. Both children sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the spot. Naganagouda sustained minor injuries.