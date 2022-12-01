School bus driver held for raping woman in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police Wednesday arrested a school bus driver for raping a woman, one of his colleagues, inside the vehicle, said officials Thursday. The police said the accused has been identified as Shivakumar, 32, a bus driver at a private school. The victim, 34, works as a peon in the same school, they added.

According to the police, the crime took place on Tuesday around 5.30 pm when the victim was waiting for a bus near Nayandanahalli junction. As the bus driver offered to drop her off, the victim agreed and got into the vehicle. There was no one else on the bus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi said, “The driver took her into the Nagarabhavi service road near the Malai Mahadheswara Temple and raped her. The victim took a picture of the bus on her phone. Later, the victim’s son found the bus and the driver.”

After the woman’s son got into a fight with the bus driver, local residents informed the police, Nimbargi said. “When they were brought to the police station, the issue came to light. An FIR was registered immediately and Shivakumar was arrested,” the DCP added.

The police booked the bus driver Wednesday for rape, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This comes after a woman from Kerala was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including a Rapido driver, in Bengaluru last month. The police arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the crime.