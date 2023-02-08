scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Scammers pose as courier firm employees to dupe two women in Bengaluru, extort Rs 2.4 lakh

According to the police, the fraudsters in separate instances rang up the clients to say that their parcel boxes contained illicit items and threatened to inform the matter to the police if they do not pay them.

chandigarh cyber crimeThe caller threatened to report her to the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering, and the woman agreed to pay him out of fear,” an officer said. (Representative/ Pixabay)

In separate instances, scammers posing as courier firm executives have extorted a total of Rs 2.4 lakh from two women in Bengaluru after threatening them that their delivery boxes contained illicit items and that they would inform the police, officials said.

In the first case, a 29-year-old private firm employee fell trap to a fraudster who duped her of Rs 1.4 lakh, the police said. “The woman received a call on November 25, 2022, from a man posing as a courier company employee who informed her she had a parcel containing a large amount of cash in her name. The caller threatened to report her to the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering, and the woman agreed to pay him out of fear,” an officer said. After paying in multiple installments, she reported the matter to the police.

A case has been filed against unknown persons under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66c (identity theft) and 66d (cheating using computer resources) of the IT Act, 2000.

In the second case, a 29-year-old homemaker lost Rs 94,132 in a similar scam, when she received a call from a man who identified himself as a courier company executive on January 31, the police said.

“He extorted money from her claiming they had a parcel in her name containing illegal items and threatened to report her to the Mumbai police if she did not pay him. The victim transferred the money, but later realised that she had been tricked,” said an officer. A case has been filed and police are investigating.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 16:54 IST
