After Karnataka’s move to hike SC/ST quota, now Vokkaligas seek reservation hike to 12%

In the wake of the Karnataka government’s decision to hike reservation for SC/ST communities, Vokkaligas in the state have now raised the demand to increase the reservation for their community to 12 per cent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said Tuesday that the government can only act based on the recommendations of the courts and the Backward Classes Commission.

Prominent Vokkaliga seer Swami Nirmalanandanatha of Adichunchanagiri mutt said that though Vokkaligas comprise 16 per cent of the state’s population, reservation for the community was only four per cent.

“We had not raised the demand to hike our reservation as we were aware that the ceiling was set at 50 per cent. If the government is willing to breach the limit and provide reservation, let the state increase it for Vokkaligas too – from four per cent to 12 per cent,” the seer said.

He was referring to the recent announcement by the state government to hike the reservation for SC/ST communities in Karnataka, which took the total reservation in the state to 56 per cent. Reservation for scheduled castes (SC) was increased from 15 to 17 per cent and for scheduled tribes (ST) from three to seven per cent.

Bommai, responding to the demands by Vokkaligas, said there was nothing wrong in seeking a hike in reservation. “But there are legal restrictions and several judgments of courts. There is also a permanent Backward Classes Commission,” he said, noting that the government can only act based on the recommendations of the courts and the commission.

Swami Nirmalanandanatha said that the community was willing to fight for a hike in reservation. “Vokkaligas should be ready to join the struggle when Swamiji calls for it,” he said.

This is among the growing list of demands of various communities to hike reservation or alter their reservation status in Karnataka. Prominently, Valmikis (ST) have sought 7.5 per cent reservation, while Panchamsalis (a sect of the powerful Lingayat community) have been demanding that the government include them under the ‘2A’ reservation category meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Similarly, Kurubas too had launched a short-lived campaign demanding that they be added to the ST list.

Advertisement

In March 2021, the Karnataka government had formed a panel under former high court judge Justice Subhash B Adi to examine all reservation demands that would bring about changes in Karnataka’s reservation matrix.

Bommai is expected to travel to Delhi this week where he will take up the state government’s decision to hike the reservation for SC/STs. The Karnataka government is planning to increase the reservation for these communities by impressing upon the Central Government the need to amend the Constitution for the same.