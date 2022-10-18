scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

After Karnataka’s move to hike SC/ST quota, now Vokkaligas seek reservation hike to 12%

Prominent Vokkaliga seer Swami Nirmalanandanatha said that though Vokkaligas comprise 16% of the state’s population, reservation for the community was only 4%.

bommai, scst, karnataka govt, indian expressChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government can only act based on the recommendations of the courts and the Backward Classes Commission. (File)

In the wake of the Karnataka government’s decision to hike reservation for SC/ST communities, Vokkaligas in the state have now raised the demand to increase the reservation for their community to 12 per cent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said Tuesday that the government can only act based on the recommendations of the courts and the Backward Classes Commission.

Prominent Vokkaliga seer Swami Nirmalanandanatha of Adichunchanagiri mutt said that though Vokkaligas comprise 16 per cent of the state’s population, reservation for the community was only four per cent.

“We had not raised the demand to hike our reservation as we were aware that the ceiling was set at 50 per cent. If the government is willing to breach the limit and provide reservation, let the state increase it for Vokkaligas too – from four per cent to 12 per cent,” the seer said.

He was referring to the recent announcement by the state government to hike the reservation for SC/ST communities in Karnataka, which took the total reservation in the state to 56 per cent. Reservation for scheduled castes (SC) was increased from 15 to 17 per cent and for scheduled tribes (ST) from three to seven per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

Bommai, responding to the demands by Vokkaligas, said there was nothing wrong in seeking a hike in reservation. “But there are legal restrictions and several judgments of courts. There is also a permanent Backward Classes Commission,” he said, noting that the government can only act based on the recommendations of the courts and the commission.

Swami Nirmalanandanatha said that the community was willing to fight for a hike in reservation. “Vokkaligas should be ready to join the struggle when Swamiji calls for it,” he said.

This is among the growing list of demands of various communities to hike reservation or alter their reservation status in Karnataka. Prominently, Valmikis (ST) have sought 7.5 per cent reservation, while Panchamsalis (a sect of the powerful Lingayat community) have been demanding that the government include them under the ‘2A’ reservation category meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Similarly, Kurubas too had launched a short-lived campaign demanding that they be added to the ST list.

Advertisement

In March 2021, the Karnataka government had formed a panel under former high court judge Justice Subhash B Adi to examine all reservation demands that would bring about changes in Karnataka’s reservation matrix.

More from Bangalore

Bommai is expected to travel to Delhi this week where he will take up the state government’s decision to hike the reservation for SC/STs. The Karnataka government is planning to increase the reservation for these communities by impressing upon the Central Government the need to amend the Constitution for the same.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:16:10 pm
Next Story

What is Netflix’s ‘Profile Transfer’ feature and how does it work?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement