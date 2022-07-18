SC set to hear three pleas against Karnataka HC judge intervention in corruption probe

The Supreme Court Monday will take up three separate petitions that were filed against the intervention of a Karnataka High Court judge in investigations of a corruption case by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Karnataka government, an IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh, who heads the ACB, and an IAS officer J Manjunath, who has been arrested by the ACB, have approached the Supreme Court against the intervention of Karnataka High Court judge Justice H P Sandesh in the investigations of the anti-corruption agency during a bail plea in a bribery case.

The Karnataka government and the ACB chief have made the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court a party in the case on behalf of Justice Sandesh along with P S Mahesh, an employee at the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner’s office in whose bail petition, following his arrest by the bureau, the High Court judge has pulled up the ACB and its chief for their alleged functioning.

The ACB, its chief, and the arrested IAS officer have approached the Supreme Court to oppose remarks made by the High Court judge in the course of Mahesh’s bail petition and orders issued for the production of details of cases investigated by the ACB that have been closed.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the Karnataka High Court to defer the bail hearing in the petition filed by Mahesh for three days on account of the state government approaching the top court over the intervention of Justice Sandesh in the ACB’s affairs.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the pleas by the state and ACB last week in order for the parties to procure a copy of the July 11 order of Justice Sandesh. In his July 11 order, Justice Sandesh stated on record that he received a veiled threat of transfer for his comments on the ACB’s functioning.

ACB chief Seemanth Kumar Singh has contended in the SC that though he was not a party to the case in the Karnataka High Court, the single judge of the court made some oral and written observations against him. “On the directions of the learned Single Judge, the service records of the petitioner were produced on 04.07.2022, and on the next date of hearing, sweeping observations were made against the petitioner in the impugned order,” said Singh in his plea.

The ACB has in its plea opposed an order by the high court judge to submit year-wise data relating to the B Reports (investigation closure reports) filed in 2016.

The Karnataka High Court has listed the bail petition for orders on Monday afternoon.