SC lets mining baron Reddy to be Bellary till Nov 16

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, who is on bail in a case of illegal mining, to stay in Bellary district until November 6. “As it is reported that the daughter of the applicant has delivered a child recently and now she is at Bellary, the applicant is permitted to stay at Bellary up to 06.11.2022,” a bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said while hearing his plea to modify the bail conditions imposed on him.

The bench also “specifically directed” that Reddy should “move out of Bellary and remain out of Bellary” in Karnataka and Ananthapuram and Cuddapah districts in Andhra Pradesh from November 7 until trial is concluded.

The court asked the trial court “to conduct the trial on day to day basis from 09.11.2022” and to conclude it “within a period of six months from 09.11.2022 without fail”.

The bench also expressed its disappointment that the trial in the case is still pending and said “early conclusion of the trial would enhance the faith of people in justice delivery system”.

Directing “all the accused…to cooperate (with) the learned Special Court in conclusion of the trial at the earliest and within the period stipulated…”, the bench cautioned that “any attempt on the part of the accused to delay the trial shall be viewed very seriously”.