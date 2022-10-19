scorecardresearch
‘SayCM’ campaign, work of jobless: Karnataka CM Bommai

The SayCM campaign by the Congress accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill most of its promises in the election manifesto.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during 'Bhumi Poojan' of central work of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), at Ballur (J) village in Bidar district, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (PTI/FILE Photo)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress for launching the ‘SayCM’ campaign and said such campaigns are carried out by the jobless.

Speaking to the media at Yadgir, Bommai said, “These campaigns are organised by the jobless. We believe that our work should talk more than us.” The SayCM campaign by the Congress accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill most of its promises in the election manifesto.

“The Congress can do anything it wants to. But we have responsibilities,” he said, adding that the government was busy with development and welfare activities. “We will approach the people based on our work,” Bommai said.

Responding to a question on a JD(S) leader daring the Bommai-led government to probe scams during the Congress rule under Siddaramaiah rather than sending a list of such scams to Rahul Gandhi, the CM said that the government has launched a probe into three cases already.

It can be recalled that the SayCM campaign followed the ‘PayCM’ campaign of the Congress party, where it attacked the government over corruption charges levelled by contractors’ associations and others.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 10:11:23 pm
