Saudi flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru, disrupts operations for 45 mins

A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight (SV 3835 D) from Kuala Lumpur to Medina made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, disrupting flight operations for around 45 minutes.

According to sources, a technical glitch forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing on Sunday morning at 9.08 am. Around 250-280 passengers and crew were on board and all have been reported safe.

The emergency landing disrupted flight operations for about 45 minutes at the airport, it is learnt. The technical glitch was noticed when the aircraft was close to the Chennai airport but bad weather forced it to be diverted to Bengaluru, sources said.

On Sunday evening at around 7 pm, the airline sent a replacement aircraft (an Airbus A330) to fly the passengers to Medina.

On November 11, a GoAir aircraft from Nagpur veered off the runway at the Kempegowda International Airport due to bad weather conditions. Around 170 passengers escaped unhurt as the aircraft touched the unpaved surface along the runway before taking off again. The aircraft was diverted and all the passengers, crew and aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad.

