After row, Jarkiholi withdraws ‘Hindu’ origin remark, tenders apology

In a letter on Wednesday, he appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up an enquiry committee to probe those who “conspired to defame” him by “misinterpreting” his remarks made at an event in Chikkodi.

Despite widespread criticism, Jarkiholi refused to bow down and stuck to his stand about the origin of the word. (File Photo)

Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi withdrew his remarks on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ and tendered an apology to those hurt by his remarks.

In a letter on Wednesday, he appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up an enquiry committee to probe those who “conspired to defame” him by “misinterpreting” his remarks made at an event in Chikkodi.

At an event organised by Manava Bandutva Vedike on November 6, Jarkiholi said: “The word ‘Hindu’ is derived from Persian. How did it come to India?”

“I said that there were many articles which said that the word ‘Hindu’ had a bad meaning and that it is necessary to be discussed publicly. My speech was based on Wikipedia, books, dictionaries and works of historians. Some vested interests have branded me anti-Hindu. There is also a systematic ploy to defame me and damage my image,” he said in the letter, urging Bommai to probe those who created ruckus without explaining the real picture.

“One of the statements made at Nippani, which was twisted out of context, has stirred a controversy. Moreover, to ensure that there is no misconception among people, I am withdrawing the statements which were made with a good intention. I also regret the hurt felt by people due to my statement,” he said.

Jarkiholi was under fire from the BJP after his analysis of the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ went viral. While Congress distanced itself from the remark and condemned it, BJP leaders lashed out at the former minister and the Congress demanding his ouster from the party. The BJP had also staged protests in all district centres Wednesday, demanding action against Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi had said at an event held Sunday, that the word ‘Hindu’ was of Persian origin and asked what was the relation between Hindu and India. “If you understand the meaning of the word, you will be ashamed… The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I am not saying this. This is on the website… You have brought this religion, (and) word from somewhere else and are imposing it on us. This should be discussed,” he had said.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:19:59 pm
