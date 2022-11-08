scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

‘Will resign if proved wrong’: Karnataka Congress leader Jarkiholi on his ‘Hindu’ remarks

The former minister says he is open to discussing the origin of the word Hindu in an independent forum with experts from all sides.

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday stuck to his stance about the origin of the word Hindu, stating that he was willing to resign if his remarks were proved wrong.

Accusing the media of blowing the issue out of proportion, Jarkiholi said he had only sought a debate on the origin of the word Hindu and not meant to hurt any religious sentiments, even as his remarks were widely condemned by BJP leaders.

“There are hundreds of records to show that the word Hindu is Persian (in origin),” the former minister said, referring to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayananda Saraswathi’s book Satyartha Prakasha, Dr G S Patil’s book Basava Bharatha and articles published in the Kesari magazine run by Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

One should also listen to the speeches by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee where he said “Hindu” meant a way of life,
Jarkiholi said. “The Supreme Court too has said the same in its judgments,” he said.

Read |‘Hindu’ remark row: Graveyards to gods, Karnataka Cong leader Satish Jarkiholi known to speak his mind

Jarkiholi said at an event on Sunday that the word Hindu was of Persian origin and asked what was the relation between Hindu and India. “If you understand the meaning of the word, you will be ashamed… The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I am not saying this. This is on the website… You have brought this religion, (and) word from somewhere else and are imposing it on us. This should be discussed,” he said.

“I didn’t make these statements to insult anyone. I am a person who does not believe in any religion or caste,” he said, adding that the media projecting his remarks as a big mistake was not right. “If you continue to do so, I will have to resort to defamation or other legal recourse…. There is no question of me insulting any religion or language. I just said that the word is Persian… I have read history.”

The Congress leader said that the origins of the word could be discussed in an independent forum with experts from all sides.

In reply to a question, Jarkiholi urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa to set up a panel (to research the origin of the word). “If the report says (I am wrong), I will resign,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bommai lashed out at Jarkiholi saying that he had always made statements that hurt religious sentiments. “With his half-cooked knowledge, without any depth, he is making such statements to appease minorities for votes,” the chief minister said. Creating such tensions within the country amounts to treason, Bommai contended, adding that the Congress behaved as if it approved the statement.

Yediyurappa demanded an apology to the nation from Jarkiholi for his remarks.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar said that Jarkiholi’s remarks were not acceptable to the party. “It is his personal stand,” he said, adding that he would ask Jarkiholi to clarify his view.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:47:53 pm
