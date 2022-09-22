scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Sarbananda Sonowal opens Centre of Excellence for clinical trials in neuro-psychiatric disorders at NIMHANS

According to NIMHANS, the Centre of Excellence also aims to train and develop clinician-scientists who have niche skill sets in examining brain-health from both traditional and modern scientific approaches.

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the COE project at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. (Express Photo)

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) project in the Department of Integrative Medicine at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. The primary objective of the project is to conduct clinical trials in neuro-psychiatric disorders to establish the efficacy, safety and proposed mechanism of integrated Yoga and Ayurveda (IYAM) treatment principles.

According to NIMHANS, the CoE also aims to train and develop clinician-scientists who have niche skill sets in examining brain-health from both traditional and modern scientific approaches.

In a statement, NIMHANS said, “The proposed Centre for Excellence will bring together a team of researchers and physicians across modern and traditional disciplines to comprehensively evaluate efficacy, safety and proposed mechanisms of an integrated Yoga and Ayurveda (IYAM) treatment approach in four selected neuropsychiatric disorders that affect individuals across the life-span. These include schizophrenia, mood disorder, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s Dementia.”

“There has been increased interest among researchers in exploring the healing potentials in patients with neuropsychiatric disorders seeking Traditional Complementary and Alternative systems of medicine (TCAM) like Ayurveda and Yoga (A&Y),” the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

It added, “The pathophysiology of these disorders remains elusive and they respond only partially to conventional biomedical treatments. Studies have demonstrated the neuroprotective, plasticity enhancing, and inflammation-reducing effects of yoga in various neuropsychiatric disorders. However, despite being popular and used by many, systematic studies documenting the success of Yoga and Ayurveda in treating these neuropsychiatric disorders are minimal, particularly neurobiologically informed studies.”

More from Bangalore

“There is a need to provide proof of concept of Ayurveda and Yoga biological explanations by viewing it through modern scientific lens and to integrate such explanations. This is because comprehensive and holistic descriptions and effects of Ayurveda and Yoga are best understood when the explanations are interpreted using modern scientific methods and followed through,” the statement further said.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 08:21:43 pm
Next Story

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and the art of hitting in women’s cricket

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement