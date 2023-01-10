Author Sara Aboobacker, who championed cause of Muslim women, dies

Eminent Kannada author and thinker Sara Aboobacker breathed her last Tuesday at a private hospital in Mangaluru. She was 86.

Born in Kasargod in Kerala on June 30, 1936, she has written extensively on the lives of Muslim women of the Beary community, living in the coastal districts bordering Karnataka and Kerala. Renowned for championing the cause of Muslim women, she highlighted that the women were given hardly any say even in matters that are of concern to them.

She is well-known for her 1981 novel Chandragiriya Theeradalli, which was initially serialised in the progressive weekly magazine Lankesh Patrike. The subject of the novel, which revolved around triple talaq, had raised a furore in orthodox Muslim circles, following which she had to face intimidation from some sections of society in Dakshina Kannada district.

“Sarah’s brand of feminism is not militant; yet, it raises important questions about the justice of the man-woman equations in Muslim societies as also other Indian communities,” a profile of Sara by Sahitya Akademi reads.

“Sarah’s main concerns in her works have thus not merely been about the Muslim women’s dilemmas, but have also been concerned with significant issues such as linguistic and communal harmony and social advancement. She has been active both on the literary and the social front as a strong voice raised for social change,” the profile said.

She was awarded the Kannada Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984, Anupama Nirajan Award in 1987, the Kannada Rajyotsava Award in 1995, Nadoja Award from Hampi University in 2006 and an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University in 2008.

Her works include novels such as Sahana (1985), Vajragalu (1988), Suliyalli Sikkavaru (1994) and Panjara (2004), short story collections such as Chappaligalu (1989), Ardha Ratriyalli Huttida koosu ((1996) and Sumayya (2004) among others.

She had released her autobiography ‘Hottu Kanthuva Munna’ in 2010. She also translated a few popular works from Malayalam to Kannada.