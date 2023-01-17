scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

CID to probe cases related to political fixer ‘Santro’ Ravi: Karnataka Home Minister

Mysuru city police arrested ‘Santro’ Ravi, who has a history of human trafficking and prostitution cases, last Friday from Gujarat. According to sources, Ravi will be investigated under the supervision of DySP Narasimha Murthy who investigated the Police SI recruitment scam.

santro ravi karnataka police latest news todaySantro Ravi has a history of involvement in human trafficking cases in Karnataka and there are as many as 14 cases that have been registered against him since 1995.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Monday said that the cases related to alleged human trafficker K S Manjunath also called ‘Santro’ Ravi will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Mysuru city police arrested ‘Santro’ Ravi, a 51-year-old political fixer also with a history of prostitution cases, last Friday after his estranged wife lodged a complaint against him.

Jnanendra has said that the CID would investigate the allegations against ‘Santro’ Ravi who is currently in judicial custody.

According to sources, Ravi will be investigated under the supervision of DySP Narasimha Murthy who investigated the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam. “We will be approaching the court to hand him over to the CID custody for further interrogation where we will probe human trafficking cases and also the alleged transfer cases in which he is involved,” said an officer at CID.

Ravi, who is alleged to be involved in several criminal cases, was arrested on January 13 when he was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A case was filed by his 26-year-old wife who alleged that Ravi married her and forced her to sleep with other men.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has questioned the home minister’s purpose of visiting Gujarat at the time when Ravi was nabbed. He also alleged that the state police are destroying evidence that can prove links between Ravi and BJP leaders.

Refuting the allegations, Jnanenda said that his visit to Gujarat was scheduled much earlier and that it was merely a coincidence that Ravi was caught around the same time. He said, “If a situation arises in making money with the help of such people (referring to Ravi), I would rather commit suicide. I have been in public life for 40 years and have never indulged in corruption.”

The Mysuru police have booked a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 498A (husband subjecting wife to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 376 (punishment for rape), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 3 (penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(1)(w)(I) and 3(2) (5a) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 10:26 IST
