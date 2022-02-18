Sangh Parivar conspiring to deny education to Muslim girls: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Sangh Parivar was responsible for creating unnecessary controversy over the subject of wearing of hijab in educational institutions.

At a press meet, accompanied by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said that wearing hijab was a personal choice of Muslim women.

“Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Jains have many practices based on their religious beliefs. This is their fundamental right and nobody should interfere with that. The percentage of Muslim girls attending schools and colleges was very less before, but many are showing interest in the education in the recent days. Sangha Parivar is conspiring to deny education to Muslim girls by raking up the issue of hijab. Education is a fundamental right and nobody should be denied education. Former PM Manmohan Singh implemented the Right to Education Act and guaranteed education for all,” he said.

He stressed that the High Court had pronounced only an interim order which was applicable in schools where the school development committee has prescribed a uniform for student.

“But the principal secretary of minorities department has said in the circular that the interim court order is applicable to all residential schools and Maulana Azad schools under minorities department. There is no school development committee in minority institutions. So the circular by the minorities department is a violation of the interim order,” he said.

“I condemn the role of all organisations that are behind the hijab controversy. Be it RSS, SDPI or Bajrang Dal. All fundamentalist organizations are a threat to peace and harmony. What is the role of police in educational institutions? Why are the students being threatened through police? Is this democracy or autocracy? The issue could have been resolved by the government only. Their intention was to deny education to girls and hence they ignored the issues. Students have not opposed uniforms. They are wearing hijab along with uniforms and they are asking permission to continue the practice. It is wrong to register FIR against students,” he added.