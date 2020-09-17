Sandalwood drugs case: After Ragini, Sanjjanaa Galrani shifted to Bengaluru jail

Galrani was subjected to medical tests at KC General Hospital during the first half of Wednesday prior to the police producing her before the court. (Photo: Sanjjanaa Galrani/Facebook)

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani Wednesday was sent to Parappana Agrahara jail after she was produced before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court as her police custody ended. She will be in judicial custody till September 18.

Galrani — who made her debut as a lead actor with Ganda Hendathi (2006), the Kannada remake of Bollywood film Murder — was arrested by CCB on September 8 after her residence at Indiranagar was raided in connection with a drug peddling case involving other actors from the industry.

However, her police custody was extended on September 14 for three more days, which ended on Wednesday. Galrani was produced before the court after she and a few other suspects were questioned thrice by the CCB team probing the case. She was subjected to medical tests at KC General Hospital during the first half of Wednesday prior to the police producing her before the court.

Earlier, actor Ragini Dwivedi was sent in judicial remand till September 28 after which she was shifted to the same prison located on the outskirts of the city, on Monday.

Others who have been remanded to judicial custody include celebrity party organiser Viren Khanna, business analyst Aditya Agarwal, Malleshwaram-based jeweler Vaibhav Jain, techie Prateek Shetty, and suspended RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

Galrani, police say, was closely watched after her friend Rahul Thonshe was arrested a few days before her she was held. Sources in the CCB told Indianexpress.com that the raids at her residence were carried out based on Thonshe’s statement.

Other suspects in the case who are already in the prison include Thonse, Niyaz Ahmed, Loum Pepper Samba, Prashant Ranka, and actor Ragini Dwivedi.

